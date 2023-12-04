"It is a role that has touched my soul": Himansh Kohli's 'Gahvara' to screen at Kolkata International Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Himansh Kohli, known for his role in the film 'Yarriyaan,' is soon going to be seen in the short film 'Gahvara', slated for screening at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival.

The official page of Happy Cow Films and actor in the movie took to Instagram to drop a joint post. It read, "Catch our short film, 'Gahvara,' at KIFF 2023 on December 8th & 12th. Don't miss the screeningsee you there!"

'Gahvara', directed by Tariq Mohammad and produced by Neeru Kohli, has a moving story with themes of loss, custom, and self-improvement.

It follows the story of Farhan (25), who complies with his grandmother's last request by making a fresh funeral bier for her interment. Although there are conflicts within the family regarding its necessity, Farhan's mother is upset about the bier's construction.

His obsession with his grandmother wears out his girlfriend, Nargis, thus, their visit becomes tense. Tragic events occur when Farhan learns of his father's unexpected passing, throwing him into severe emotional upheaval and changing his perspective on life.

Sharing his thoughts on the role he has played in the movie, Himansh said, "Portraying Farhan in Gahvara has been an emotionally stirring journey, delving into themes of loss, family, and personal transformation. It is a role that has touched my soul and allowed me to explore the depths of human emotions."

Director Tariq Mohammad shared, "Gahvara intricately weaves the complexities of familial ties and the impact of sudden loss on an individual's life. Himansh Kohli's portrayal of Farhan brings depth to the character, making the film a touching exploration of human emotions."

'Gahvara' will be screened at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on December 8 and 12 December.

Notably, the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival will happen from December 5 to December 12 this year.

