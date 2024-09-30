"It is a very delightful moment...": Jaya Prada on Mithun Chakraborty being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : Bharatiya Janata Party leader and actor Jaya Prada on Monday congratulated veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"It is a very delightful moment for us as Mithun Chakraborty is a superstar. He has worked in many languages. It is a matter of happiness for me and the whole industry as he is being honoured with such a prestigious award...," she told the media.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared a congratulatory message for Chakraborty and said that he "set standards of excellence in acting."

"Congratulations to Mithun Chakraborty Ji on being conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cinema," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the recognition, saying, "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," PM Modi said in the post.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the award for Chakraborty as an honour for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Chakraborty will be felicitated with the award during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

In a post on X, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted Chakraborty's remarkable cinematic journey as an inspiration to future generations.

Mithun Chakraborty, who recently received the Padma Bhushan, is celebrated for his versatile performances since his debut in 1976's 'Mrigayaa' that earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has won two more National Film Awards for his performances in 'Tahader Katha' (1992) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998). Recently, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, adding to his accolades.

His iconic roles and electrifying dance numbers, such as "I Am a Disco Dancer," have made him a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

