"It is a very inspirational tale": AR Rahman on 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Music maestro AR Rahman has taken on the role of producer for 'Headhunting to Beatboxing'. He attended a special screening of the documentary at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Speaking candidly about the project, Rahman said, "Headhunting to Beatboxing (a musical documentary on the evolution of music in Nagaland) is a very inspirational tale. I visited and observed what was happening..."

He added, "The evolution was so inspirational that I felt it was a story that could inspire many. Most people don't even know about this new Nagaland..."

The documentary was earlier screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August.

Expressing his excitement about the film's premiere at IFFM, Rahman had stated, "The film is very special to us as it sheds light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights its rich cultural and musical history."

The film delves into Nagaland's fascinating musical journey, tracing the evolution of rhythm and sound across cultures, tribes, and generationsstarting with the traditions of headhunting tribes and culminating in the state's musical renaissance.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries. The lineup includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

The theme of IFFI 2024, Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now, underscores the importance of fresh voices in shaping the future of global cinema.

Australia is the Country of Focus this year, with a dedicated film package and collaborative efforts through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival opened with the Australian film Better Man by Michael Gracey, offering a captivating glimpse into the life of iconic British pop star Robbie Williams.

IFFI 2024 champions diversity and inclusion, featuring 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers, reflecting the festival's commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices. The Women in Cinema section highlights emerging talent and significant contributions by female filmmakers.

Additionally, IFFI 2024 is hosting the inaugural IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza that enhances the festival's cultural vibrancy through film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences. A Carnival Parade celebrating the Journey of Indian Cinema was held as part of IFFiesta on November 22.

The festival also includes a tribute programme honouring the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

