‘It Is Always a Surreal Feeling To Be Successful at the Box Office!’: Vaani Kapoor Is Elated As She Scores a Hit With Ajay Devgn in Raid 2

Vaani Kapoor is thrilled that her film, Raid 2, in which she is paired opposite Ajay Devgn is getting unanimous love from audiences and has become a resounding hit at the box office in a matter of 4 days! In an extended opening weekend, Raid 2 has already collected 70.75 Crore at the Indian box office and is on course to get into the 100 crore within a matter of days. For Vaani, Raid 2 is another a big success story for her. The gorgeous actor says, “It is always a surreal feeling to be successful at the box office. It’s always a wonderful feeling to be part of a film that connects with audiences. The encouraging box office response to Raid 2 is truly heartening, and I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this journey.”

Vaani has got acclaim from all quarters for her performance in Raid 2 and this appreciation coupled with a box office hit makes her feel humbled. Vaani says, “The film has a powerful story. Under the visionary direction of Raj Kumar Gupta sir, working on this project has been a deeply enriching experience for me. I’m truly thankful to the media, critics, and audience for the appreciation I’ve received for my role.” She adds, “Collaborating with Ajay sir and Raj Kumar Gupta sir has helped me grow as an artist. The success of Raid 2 means a lot to me. Every project that resonates with the audience motivates me to work harder and continue evolving.”