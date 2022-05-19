"It is included for a reason": Prajakta Mali opens up on her bold scene in RaanBaazar

Actress Prajakta Mali is all set to entertain viewers with her upcoming Marathi web series 'RaanBazaar'. The makers of the series recently shared a teaser featuring Prajakta Mali on social media. In the teaser, Prajakta can be seen enacting a bold scene which created quite a stir on social media. In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Prajakta Mali opened up on the much talked about scene.

Prajakta said, "I think change is the constant thing in the world and everyone should start accepting it. I have always tried to experiment and give something new to the viewers and doing the bold scene in RaanBaazar is one of those things."RaanBaazar also features Tejaswwini Pandit, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Anaspure in pivotal roles. Presented by Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande, Raanbaazaar will be released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company and will launch weekly episodes starting May 20th, 2022.On the work front, Prajakta Mali is currently active in television, films and web series. She is currently hosting Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.