"It is India's image at stake": Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on multiple screenings cancellations at IFFK 2025

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has described the controversy surrounding the ongoing 12th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as an "unfortunate development."

This came in the wake of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refusing screening permission for several films, leading to the cancellation of multiple screenings in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing mediapersons, Tharoor shared, "This is an unfortunate development. We have a very good tradition of respecting cinematic culture. We have had international film festivals in Goa and Kerala. Right now, it has come down to a list of seven films. But no film should be denied...Some of the earlier films that were banned or prevented from being given clearance were laughable...Our bureaucrats have to develop a more refined sensibility because it is India's image which is at stake."

Earlier in a tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "It is most unfortunate that an unseemly controversy has arisen over the central government's denial of clearance to 19 films which were scheduled to be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram."

The Kerala government also called out the Union government's decision to deny screening of scheduled films "unacceptable".

"The Union Government's decision to deny screening permission to films scheduled to be shown at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala is unacceptable," wrote CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The state government described the ban on film screenings at IFFK 2025 as an example of "dissenting voices and diverse creative expressions" in the country."The censorship imposed at the film festival is a stark example of the authoritarian rule of the Sangh Parivar regime, which seeks to suppress dissenting voices and diverse creative expressions in the country. Enlightened Kerala will not bow to such acts of censorship. All films that were denied screening permission will be screened at the festival," said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

According to organisers, screenings of seven films scheduled over the last two days were stalled due to the absence of the mandatory exemption certificate. At present, 19 films have not received permission for screening.

