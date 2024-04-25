"It is very special..": Randeep Hooda on being honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award during a ceremony at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih in Mumbai.

On being honoured with the award, he said, "It is very special for me that I have been honoured with so many great people. On the biopic of Savarkar ji, the Mangeshkar family and Dina Nath ji, who was his friend, it was a matter of great pride and happiness for me to receive this honour from the family who knew him, recognized him and respected him a lot and it was very special."

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

The event, which took place in Mumbai, honoured Bachchan for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.

Singer Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest of the Mangeshkar siblings, presented the award to Bachchan.

