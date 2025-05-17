"It just felt like a big mess to be honest...": Scarlett Johansson reflects on filming 'The Avengers'

Washington [US], May 17 : Over a decade after 'The Avengers' brought together Marvel's mightiest heroes on the big screen, actress Scarlett Johansson is opening up about the uncertainty and chaos she experienced during the making of the blockbuster film.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Johansson, who first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff in 2010's Iron Man 2, recalled the initial confusion surrounding the ambitious ensemble project that would become a defining moment in superhero cinema.

"When we made the first Avengers, none of us knew what the potential would be," Johansson shared, reflecting on the early days of the MCU.

While Iron Man had already proven a massive success and its sequel had performed well, the integration of characters like Thor and Captain America introduced vastly different tones and storytelling approaches.

"There was Thor, but that character felt like it was from a completely different universe," she said, adding, "It was such a different tone from the Iron Man movies. The Captain America movie had its own identity as well. When you added the characters all together, plus Hulk and Hawkeye, it just felt like a big mess to be honest. Even on the set it felt crazy. We all looked insane," as quoted by Deadline.

Johansson acknowledged the creative risk involved in merging these distinct characters into a single narrative. At the time, she said, the only people who seemed confident in the project were Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and director Joss Whedon.

"The cast had blind faith in them," she added.

However, the turning point came during the filming of a now-iconic moment: the dramatic 360-degree camera shot that circles the assembled Avengers preparing for battle.

"That was the moment where we all thought this maybe could work," Johansson recalled, adding, "It felt powerful. When we watched the playback, it looked really cool, but so much of it didn't feel cool when we were shooting it."

Despite the initial disarray, Johansson looks back on the experience with fondness.

"We were young. We were having such a great time. We became such great friends. It was a blast," she said, as quoted by Deadline.

'The Avengers' went on to become a global phenomenon, cementing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a cultural and commercial juggernaut.

Johansson would go on to portray Black Widow in numerous MCU entries, culminating in her standalone film in 2021.

