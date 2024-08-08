"It still resonates": Subhash Ghai celebrates 27 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry starrer 'Pardes'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : It's been 27 years since the romantic drama 'Pardes' was released and to date, craze for the film is the same.

On this special occasion, filmmaker Subhash Ghai walk down memory lane and thanks the star cast, and full team for making it evergreen.

Sharing the film's poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry on his Instagram handle, Subhash Ghai wrote, "IS IT N'T REWARDING TO GET A MESSAGE FROM YOUR PROTEGEE WITH THIS PICTURE CELEBRATING 27 years of PARDES. Thank u dear MAHIMA for your sweet msg today as " feels like yesterday "

He added, "Yes. It was a big challenge to make a film with fresh talent with an established star like SRK with his super performance you were blessed with filmfare award for your great performance n movie ran for 60 weeks."

Ghai congratulated the team for this milestone by stating, "Congratulations to you , shahrukh apurva n full team of PARDES being an evergreen film. It still resonates. I LOVE MY INDIA."

'Pardes' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and late Amrish Puri, Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the idea of values in Indian and Western culture. Shah Rukh played the lead role in the blockbuster hit and Mahima played his love interest. Khan played the role of Arjun, a man who is settled in a foreign land but still believes in the cultural values of his country.

Apart from the plot, credit also goes to songs such as 'Yeh Dil Deewana' and 'Meri Mehbooba' for making 'Pardes' one of the evergreen films of Bollywood.

Ghai is a well-known director, producer and actor. His most notable works include 'Kalicharan', 'Vishwanath', 'Karz',' Hero',' Vidhaata',' Meri Jung', 'Khal Nayak', 'Taal', among others.

He started his career in Hindi cinema as an actor with small roles in films including 'Taqdeer' and 'Aradhana'.

