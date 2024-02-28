"It was biggest hit of that time": Prem Chopra recalls how he bagged leading role in Punjabi film 'Chaudhary Karnail Singh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : Veteran actor Prem Chopra needs no introduction. The actor who played the typical villain in his varied characters has left an everlasting impact on the audience.

While his early career in the industry was distinguished by his effective depiction of antagonists, his transformation from the austere man in 'Chaudhary Karnail Singh' to the subtle depiction of characters with depth and complexity, such as in 'Animal', illustrates his flexibility and lasting influence.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Bollywood's quintessential villain recalled his acting journey that started from a stint in a newspaper to making his name as a strong antagonist in films.

Chopra said that his journey as an actor was full of challenges and making a place for himself amidst the stars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand had never been easy. Despite his looks, he said he did not get a major break till he got a leading role in the 1960 Punjabi film 'Chaudhary Karnail Singh' starring Jagdish Sethi, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, and Jabeen Jalil.

Chopra shared how while working in the circulation department in the Times of India, he got a role in a Punjabi film. "I was spotted there by somebody and he said, can you come with me to the Ranjit Studios? He said, it's the role of the leading man but in a Punjabi film. Beggars are no choosers. So I said, let's see how it works out. And that was 'Chaudhary Karnail Singh'. It was the biggest hit of that time. We got a National Award and the biggest hit in Punjabi films. "

He continued, "Then a lot of people came to me for Punjabi films. And I said, ye zyada hi ho gaya kuch(this is too much), I don't want to lose my job. I have to be careful about it."

The veteran actor revealed that he did not leave his newspaper job even after his film became a success, but he was determined to be an actor. During his stint with the Times of India, he acted in Punjabi films and also did Hindi movies including 'Woh Kaun Thi?', Shaheed, 'Main Shaadi Karne Chala' and 'Teesri Manzil', among others.

"I didn't quit. I did a lot of pictures during that job," the actor said.

He essayed the character of Sukhdev in 'Shaheed', a 1965 patriotic film directed by S Ram Sharma starring Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal and Pran in lead roles. Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain star were in supporting roles.

"I was given a chance in 'Shaheed'. Manoj Kumar and myself. I played Sukhdev in it. So I was noticed very well. And then the flow of pictures started," Chopra said.

While praising Manoj Kumar, the veteran actor said, "His way of working was very original and very simple. He would take the whole scene in one shot. Sometimes he would operate the camera himself. And that used to have wonderful results. It was just like working on the stage. He had a very original style. He was a writer himself and director, producer and leading man of course of every film."

Chopra continued playing Sukhdev in 'Shaheed' and called it a "good" role. "I felt very good because I wanted a good role. Then the major break was 'Upkar'. Again with Manoj Kumar. And in between I did one picture with Vijay Anand, 'Teesri Manzil', 'Woh Kaun Thi?' and 'Mera Saaya'.. all Raj Khosla's pictures and they were super hit films. The songs were so famous. People used to be very talented. And they would do a lot of hard work for that. So it was good. And things started going."

So, people started recognizing him, "I had not quit the job. Some people had seen my pictures I didn't tell anyone. So, my manager, called me one day. He said, 'I'm sure, I'm a hundred per cent sure that you don't want to be in this job and you are already interested in cinema. But let me tell you, when you are working here, you work properly and keep on trying silently'. It was very nice of him. I said, yes sir, I will do. So I was very keen. Then 20 days in a month, I used to go out of Bombay because certain areas were under me. So I had to increase the sales."

He recalled his friends in the industry and shared, "Manoj Kumar was one of them. Jeetendra was another one. We were staying in the same building. We used to struggle together. They used to have great fun."

Recalling the initial days of struggle and the filmmaking process, he added, "In those days, there were no vanity vans. But you are staying in a place and you're working, and then you're given some room to look after yourself, make a bed and all that. And then after the shot and all that, you sit together and start to know each other very well. So the next shot starts. And those days, the films were not made in isolation. That used to be a group activity. So people would suggest, make suggestions, ki mai yeh karna chahta hu (I want to do this). There were no bound scripts."

However, even though he became popular and was free to give suggestions, he added that the director's call used to be final, "The director has always been the captain of the ship. And he was very clear about what he was doing. Our job was to perform, to perform and to leave an effect there. So that is not different. He was of course always there. He used to be the head of the department."

Talking about his popular one-liners in films he said, "All the people started thinking that Prem Chopra ko lena hai to one-liner zaroor chahiye"

He recalled his popular one-liner in the 1983 film 'Souten', directed by Saawan Kumar Tak starring Rajesh Khanna, Tina Munim, Padmini Kolhapure, Prem Chopra and Pran.

"I still remember my dialogue in the film, 'Souten', Mai vo bala hu jo sheeshe se pathar ko todta hu'. Rajesh Khanna and Saawan were discussing this dialogue and they said, 'mai vo bala hu jo pathar se sheeshe ko todta hu', however, I said, 'agar ulta kar de to'. So, they accepted. And things become popular even now."

In his career spanning six decades, he has worked in films such as 'Upkar', ' Dastaan', 'Gora Aur Kala', and Kati Patang' among others.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

