'It was depressing': Amitabh Bachchan reacts to his 'favorite' Novak Djokovic losing Wimbledon finals to Carlos Alcaraz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared his feelings about Novak Djokovic's loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 finals.

Taking to his X account on Monday, the actor expressed his disappointment but also praised Alcaraz for his brilliant performance.

In his post, the veteran actor wrote, "SPAIN must be in celebration tonight. Alcaraz of Spain wins Wimbledon; and Spain wins the EURO 24, beating England 2-1. My favourite Djokovic lost, so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance, Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat."

On Sunday, Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London.

Recapping the Wimbledon 2024 final, the Spanish tennis player started well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian.

The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak.

Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4. The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

Besides Amitabh, many other celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kareena Kapoor, congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his big win.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. He is now preparing to make his Tamil film debut with 'Vettaiyan'.

