"It was just getting so unhinged": Lady Gaga on 'Joker: Folie a Deux' reviews

Washington DC [US], November 15 : Lady Gaga shared that she found the negative reactions to last year's 'Joker: Folie a Deux' funny "because it was just getting so unhinged," as quoted by People.

"There was a ton of negativity around Joker," Gaga, 39, said, adding, "And I think I was feeling artistically rebellious at the time."

Lady Gaga plays the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Gaga plays Lee, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, a patient in Arkham State Hospital, a mental institution where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a maximum-security inmate.

'Folie a Deux', a sequel to the 2019 movie Joker, didn't work well at the box office and received negative reviews from movie critics and the audience, according to People.

"I wasn't, like, unfazed. It's funny, I'm almost nervous to share my reaction," Gaga told the outlet when asked whether the negative reviews that poured in for Folie a Deux bothered her. "But the truth is, when it first started happening, I started laughing. Because it was just getting so unhinged."

"When it takes a while for something to dissipate, kind of, that can be a little bit more painful," she added. "Only because I put a lot of myself into it," as reported by people.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' hit the theatres on October 4, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019. The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

Gaga previously responded to the movie's negative reviews during a January interview. "People just sometimes don't like some things," she said at that time. "It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

Gaga also said she poured many of her feelings regarding the movie into a music video she released for her song "Disease," weeks after the Joker sequel hit theatres.

"When we were done filming [the music video], I went kind of into a dark place mentally," she said. "Maybe I scared myself a little bit. For weeks, I was really bothered. It was in my head a lot. I was actually trying to figure out what I was trying to say. There's a side of me that's scared of another side. And I think that there was a sense in me that I was not done healing," as quoted by People.

Joker: Folie a Deux is streaming on HBO Max now.

