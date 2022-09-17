It was like a dream for Sinduri to stand next to singer Chitra
Chennai, Sep 17 Singer Sinduri, who recently worked with legendary playback singer Chitra in director Hanu Ragahavapudi's critically acclaimed blockbuster, 'Sita Ramam', said that standing next to the legend was like a dream to her.
Taking to Instagram to post a clip of singer Chitra learning and rehearsing her lines, Sinduri wrote: "It was a lifetime experience working with Chitra amma on the most beautiful song of 'Sita Ramam' #neneaanene #nyaanaaininnyaanaai #thoodha."
"This memory will be etched in my heart forever. The most humble, knowledgeable and the best person and my role model as a musician who I got to work with."
"I don't think words can express my gratitude and love and the moments that I got to spend with her while recording the song. For me, it was more like a dream standing next to her and listening to her sing all the three languages Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. I only had tears when she finished recording. An unforgettable day and experience in my life!"
