‘It was tough but she has always been a fighter’ Sikandar Kher on his mother Kirron Kher’s battle against cancer

Actress and Politician Kirron Kher is a real life hero for many, the actress just now battle with cancer.

In a recent interview her son Sikandar Kher told about his mother's diseases and how she faced it, he said “She got diagnosed when I was away. I was in Indonesia for The Monkey Man when we got to know about cancer. It was tough for all of us at home. It is something that is not very happy, but she has always been a fighter, and she is a strong woman. She has single handedly brought up this giant animal, me. She has managed this till now, her cancer is a small thing that she’ll take care of in no time. A lot of people sent her love, and that gave us hope and positivity. When I was at home, and her treatment was on, I saw her fight. She responded well and is doing well, that’s all we know. We never know what happens tomorrow, so it is best to go with the flow. The plan is to keep it simple and as normal as possible.”



He further adds, “It was particularly difficult during the lockdown due to Covid-19. I wasn’t going close to her. She would be on a different floor and I would be on a different floor. When I would return home after completing my schedule, I would quarantine myself and then meet her after days, when I wanted to see her every day. But that is behind us and mom is doing well.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Sikandar Kher is recently seen in Aarya web series.