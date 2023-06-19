"It's a big disrespect to Ramayana": Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush director Om Raut

Om Raut’s mythological movie, Adipurush, which has been touted to be a modern-day Ramayana, has been stirring negative reviews since the film’s release. Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his popular TV serials like Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, has slammed the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie.In a video release the actor said, Isse bada bhayanak tamasha nahi ho sakta. There is no bigger disrespect to ‘Ramayana’ than ‘Adipurush’. Om Raut seems to have no knowledge of ‘Ramayana’ and on top of that, we have the great ‘buddhijeevi’ writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has turned our Ramayan into Kalyug. His nonsensical dialogue and sleep-inducing screenplay have created a film that can make even sleeping pills blush. This film has no relation to any of the Ramayanas ever written.”

The veteran actor even recalled Saif Ali Khan’s first look in the teaser where he said how the makers had turned his character of Raavn into Mohammad Khilji. “I remember I had objected to it and it wa slike kya mazak ho raha hai ye? I got to know that within a span of just six months and by spending a great amount, they actually changed a lot of things in the film. In fact, the second teaser also showed a lot of things that were quite objectionable. Then I thought that let the public decide the film’s future.”He also mentioned how history will never forgive Raut for what he did with the Ramayan."It’s clear after watching the film that Raut is influenced by Hollywood filmmaking, and inspired by that, he has stuffed this Ramayana with nuisance. If you wanted to take cinematic liberties, you could have made a fictional film. But you played with the images of gods, and hence, Adipurush is a ‘bhayanak mazaak‘ (a dangerous joke) with the Ramayan,” he added. Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological take based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film was made on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore and thereby earned the tag of the most expensive Indian film. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon play lead roles in the film. Adipurush is jointly produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.