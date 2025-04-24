"It’s a Huge Compliment”: Chitrangda Singh on Being Compared to Smita Patil, Expresses Wish to Star in Her Biopic

If there's one Bollywood actress known for her powerful choice of roles and the ability to leave a lasting impact, it's Chitrangda Singh. Recently, she made her web series debut with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, earning praise for her performance. Interestingly, during the shoot, the crew often mentioned how much she resembled one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses, Smita Patil. Chitrangda fondly recalled those moments when the cast and crew would express their admiration, drawing comparisons between her and Smita Patil. She also shared a special memory of meeting Prateik Smita Patil, who echoed the same sentiment about her resemblance to his legendary mother.

*She shared*"I had a wonderful time shooting for Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and created so many beautiful memories on set. But one moment that I’ll always hold close to my heart is when the cast and crew mentioned that I resembled the iconic Smita Patil. Although this wasn’t the first time I heard it, I’ve always admired her and been deeply inspired by her incredible body of work”.

“To be compared to someone as phenomenal as Smita Patil is not just a huge compliment, but also a reminder of the responsibility to continue striving for meaningful work in cinema. I even had the chance to meet her son, Prateik, and was truly stunned when he shared the same sentiment. If I ever get the opportunity and the right script comes along, I would absolutely love to portray her life on screen—it would be a true honour to celebrate her legacy through a biopic."

Ever since Khakee: The Bengal Chapter began streaming, Chitrangda Singh proved her stance as a powerhouse performer. She played the role of Nibedita Basak, the leader of opposition in West Bengal, and playfully blended intensity with grit. Audiences and critics hailed her ability to shine in a thriller series by Neeraj Pandey, and many even called Chitrangda's performance as a "masterclass in presence and poise."