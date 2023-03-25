It's a warp for Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's horror flick 'Chhorii 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : The makers of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan starrer 'Chhorii 2' have called a wrap to the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a fun video with Nushrratt and captioned it, "2 chhoriis very happy to wrap chhorii 2."

In the video, the actors are seen jumping and hugging in excitement.

Soon after they dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist in the sequel of the film, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, she also has drama-thriller 'Akelli' in her kitty. Shot in Iraq, the film revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will mark his debut as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

