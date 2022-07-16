It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘GUMRAAH’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2022 11:17 AM 2022-07-16T11:17:38+5:30 2022-07-16T11:18:09+5:30
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming crime thriller ‘GUMRAAH’,based on true events announces its film wrap. The movie witnesses Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role and Mrunal Thakur playing a cop for the first time.
Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.