It's a wrap for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Delhi schedule

The shooting for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming period drama film 'Emergency's' Delhi schedule has come to an end.

On Sunday, the 'Dhaakad' actor shared a video on her Instagram and gave an update about the film's wrap. In the video, one of her team members could be seen announcing 'It's a Delhi schedule wrap."

'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Apart from 'Emergrency', the 'Queen' actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

