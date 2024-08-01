It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The shooting for Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has come to an end.

On Thursday evening, Kartik took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap. He shared a video from the sets in which he along with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' team can be seen celebrating the completion of the film shooting by cutting a chocolate cake.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-IkI-btS_V/?igsh=OHRsODNtNmkxYTZq

"Arey pagalo...Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye

taiyaar ho chuka hai...See you This Diwali," he wrote.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

