It's a wrap for Keerthy Suresh's 'Raghuthatha'

New Delhi [India], May 27 : The shooting for the Tamil film 'Raghuthatha' has been finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Created under Hombale Films, 'Raghuthatha' stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role.

'Raghuthatha' is an empowering tale of a young woman's journey to save the identity of her people and land.

Producer Viay Kiragandur expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "'Raghuthatha' is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change."

Having completed the shooting for 'Raghuthatha', Hombale Films now embarks on the post-production phase, bringing together the creative efforts of a talented crew. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan, who have delivered impactful performances in their respective roles.

More details regarding the project are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor