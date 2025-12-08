It’s a Wrap for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan; Saiyami Kher Gets Emotional as the Final Schedule Wraps at Her Alma Mater, St. Xavier’s College

Filmmaker Priyadarshan’s much-anticipated drama Haiwaan has officially wrapped filming, concluding its final schedule at the iconic St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. The moment was extra special for Saiyami Kher, who not only stars in the film but is also an alumna of Xavier’s. The actress shared a heartwarming picture from the final day, expressing how shooting at her college felt like “coming back home.”

The star-studded film features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, Haiwaan promises to be a compelling cinematic experience rooted in Priyadarshan’s signature storytelling style. Sharing her emotional connection with the final shoot location, Saiyami Kher said,

“Wrapping Haiwaan in Xaviers was such a special feeling for me. Met some of the professors the same watchman’s and staff who were beaming with pride. This college shaped me and let me dream to become an actor. Walking through those corridors again, but this time as an actor shooting my film, felt surreal. It was like life had come full circle. I felt a deep sense of gratitude to my college for shaping me, and to this film for bringing me back to where it all began. It really felt like coming back home.” With filming now complete, Haiwaan moves into post-production, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.