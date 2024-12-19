“It’s All About Discipline”: Manav Gohil on Sharing a Strong Connection With His Character From Karate Girls

Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming platform, recently released the coming-of-age drama, Karate Girls. It revolves around the lives of two girls with clashing personalities, Abha and Komal, following their journey after they cross paths at Navodaya Karate Academy. As they are forced to rise above their differences, the series explores themes of self-discovery, personal growth, friendship, and dedication – set against the backdrop of the strict and disciplined karate world. Karate Girls is brought to life by a phenomenal cast, including Ashlesha Thakur, Celesti Bairagey, Manav Gohil, and Meiyang Chang in pivotal roles.



Manav Gohil, who portrays the role of Ajay Kadam, shares insights about his character and what makes the series special. He states, “Ajay Kadam is a dedicated teacher and the owner of a Karate school called the Dojo. Throughout the story, he holds one end of the narrative and the backdrop is centered around his school and the complex relationships in his life. His bond with his daughter, the estranged connection with his son, and the almost love-hate dynamic with his disciple weave together to form a compelling part of the larger puzzle. And while things start to come together as the story unfolds, the full picture isn’t clear until the very end.”



Manav further reveals what traits he shares with his character, highlighting, “For me, it’s all about discipline—there’s no compromise on that. I believe, and my daughter would agree, that I am very disciplined when it comes to time, food, and conduct. Ajay, too, is someone who deeply values discipline, so I think that's why I find a strong connection with him.”