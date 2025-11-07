“It’s All About Discipline”: Sohail Khan on Salman Khan's Physique in the Song O O Jaane Jaana

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars who has truly ruled the hearts of the masses. While he has delivered many remarkable performances, he has also created a significant impact with his on-screen persona. The best example is him going shirtless in the song O O Jaane Jaana, which sparked a bodybuilding revolution for an entire generation. While it motivated and encouraged adults to build their bodies and work on their physique, it also had an impact on the kids' minds.

In an old interview, Sohail Khan revealed how kids began drinking milk because they wanted a body like Salman. Speaking about the same, Sohail said, "When we did O O Jaane Jaana... you know how many kids started having milk and their mothers used to tell them, 'Salman Khan ke jaise body chaiye toh doodh pi." For him, actors flaunting fitness isn't about glamour, it's a message about discipline. He added, "It is not their sex appeal. You have to look at it in a different sense."

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s lineup remains packed with high-octane commercial entertainers like his upcoming and much awaited war drama, Battle of Galwan which has already set the internet talking and generated an intrigue amongst the audience ever since the first look was out. A reunion with Kabir Khan, especially one involving Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, could mark a shift towards the emotionally resonant storytelling that defined their earlier work together.