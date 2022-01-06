'It's an attack on every Indian': Kangana on PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut has expressed displeasure on PM Modi's security lapse incident in Punjab. The Queen actress took to her Instagram Stories to call the incident 'shameful'. She wrote, "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji."

For the unversed, PM Modi had landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road ahead was blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes and made a u-turn to go back via the same route.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy with her production venture, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.Apart from this, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ where she will play the role of an agent named Agni. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles. The actress also has ‘Tejas’ in her kitty where she will be seen playing an Air Force pilot.Kangana has also been roped in for ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ where she will be essaying the titular role of Sita.