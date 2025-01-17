It’s an honour, says Pooja Hegde on being loved, accepted across film industries

Chennai, Jan 17 Actress Pooja Hegde, who is considered a top actress in different film industries, says that the fact that she has been loved, accepted and appreciated in all the industries that she has worked in is a privilege and an honour.

Pooja, who is now gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated Hindi film 'Deva', recently participated in the trailer launch event of the film.

When asked what she thought about being called the ‘Queen of Crossovers’, Pooja said, "I just felt that I was at that point in my career where the roles I do now will define me who I am as an actor. I just want to take versatile roles. There is this other film of mine in which I play a very different character as compared to this.”

The actress further added, “I am working in many languages. I've always believed in going wherever the content is good. I've gone by my gut feeling. My journey has always been like… It’s not just been that one pan Indian film. I have worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and I have been loved, appreciated, and accepted, which is a privilege I feel. It's an honour. It's truly humbling and it makes me work harder. I am a Mumbai girl who started my career in Tamil Nadu, got love and appreciation in Telugu but I'm from Karnataka originally, so maybe that helps too!"

Pooja Hegde, the leading lady in 'Deva', will be seen essaying the role of a journalist. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the actress gears up to amplify the film's appeal with her magnetic on-screen presence and leave the netizens captivated with her dynamic role.

The recently released trailer as well as the film's first track have grabbed significant attention from the masses, setting the stage for the film's big release on January 31.

Pooja will also be seen starring opposite Suriya in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited Tamil film ‘Retro’, which has now been scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.

