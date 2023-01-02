"It's great way to handshake": Fawad Khan on Maula Jatt's India release

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has expressed that the release of his latest film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India would be great for the betterment of relations between both countries.

Speaking to CNN's Kristie Lu Scout recently, Fawad was asked how significant would it be for him if his film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt was released in India.

Fawad expressed his delight and said, "that would be great, obviously. it's a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another IN GOOD TIMES AND on Eid and Diwali - Films and music are that kinds of exchange. It should be great for the diplomacy between the two countries. But things are a bit heated still, let's see. I've heard it may release and it may not. So, let's see."

Three weeks ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar threatened that his party would not let 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' be released in India.

"There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film ' The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he tweeted.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of the highest-budget movies in Pakistani film history. It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick.

The main focus of the movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt (played by Fawad Khan. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Bilal Lashari, whose debut film 'Waar' (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat's Encyclopedia bankrolled the ambitious project. The film was distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment.

