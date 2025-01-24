"It's madness and amazing": Cynthia Erivo on her Oscar nomination for 'Wicked'

Washington [US], January 24 : Cynthia Erivo, the breakout star of 'Wicked', expressed her overwhelming joy and disbelief after receiving a Best Actress nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

While travelling to Sundance, where she was being honoured with the Visionary Award, Erivo learned of her nomination and was overcome with emotion.

In what has been a career-defining moment, Erivo's role as Elphaba in 'Wicked' has garnered critical acclaim, alongside a Best Supporting Actress nomination for co-star Ariana Grande.

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience, Erivo said, "The whole thing is madness and amazing. This is the most wonderful thing to have gone through and to experience. I'm just really pleased, it's so cool," in an interview with Deadline.

Erivo's Oscar nomination comes as part of a string of successes for 'Wicked', the musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu.

The film has received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture, which was announced by producer Marc Platt.

'Wicked' has already made waves at the box office, grossing USD 709.9 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie musical to date, as per Deadline.

Erivo plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart.

Their rivalry, which transforms into a profound friendship, lies at the heart of the film's story. With a sequel, 'Wicked: For Good,' set for release in November, it seems Wicked's success will only continue to grow.

In her interview with Deadline, Erivo opened up about the deeper significance of her Oscar nomination and the representation of various communities through her portrayal of Elphaba.

She acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with being a role model for many, especially Black women and LGBTQ+ individuals.

"I'm aware of the responsibility that brings. So I will take care of that responsibility and hopefully rise to the occasion," she said, adding that being a voice for multiple communities is "the pinnacle of cool."

For Erivo, the recognition is not only personal but also serves as an inspiration for others who see parts of themselves reflected in her journey and performances.

As Erivo prepares for the release of 'Wicked: For Good', she shared some details about an original song she co-wrote with renowned composer Stephen Schwartz.

"It's a song of passion," Erivo said, adding "Yearning and passion, yes. I think that's what it is."

The track is sure to be a highlight for fans of the franchise, continuing the themes of emotion and strength that have defined the characters of Elphaba and Glinda.

The Academy Awards 2025 are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025.

