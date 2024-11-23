"It's my attitude towards failure that brought me here": Anupam Kher at IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is in Goa for the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), opened up about the role of failure in shaping his success.

"If you look at my life, it is a sum total of my failures. I have put a post today about this lecture which is going on in my master class in the evening. It's written there, 'I am the Success Story of My Failures'," the actor said before his masterclass.

Kher further added that in today's world, failure is often feared and discouraged, especially among children.

"Parents scare their children about failure because you always feel that someone is doing better than you. Whether it's life, films, or social media followers, you are always told someone looks better than you or works better than you. This wasn't the case earlier, but now people live with the feeling that they are insufficient," he said.

While speaking on his personal life, Kher added, "I came from a poor family. I was the weakest student in my studies, although I loved playing games. Despite this, after 40 years, I have done 542 films and received many awards. It's my attitude towards failure that has brought me here."

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will run until November 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor