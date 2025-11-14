"Its my favourite genre": Kriti Sanon on why she wanted to work with Aanand L Rai for years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is finally on its way to cinemas. The makers launched the trailer for the highly anticipated film, and for Kriti, this project seems to be special for several reasons.

Kriti, who has often said she loves emotional and intense love stories, shared that working with director Aanand L Rai was a long-time dream. She explained that she had been meeting him for years, always hoping he would cast her in a "love story" that he directs because she connects deeply with that genre.

"See, this journey actually started many years ago because I have met Anand sir so many times. I was after him for years, telling him that I wanted to do a love story directed by him. I think it has always been on my wish list. I love love stories," she said while speaking to the media.

"This is my favourite genre, and I've always craved to be directed by someone like him, someone who reaches the soul, whose love stories are not so simple...one fine day, finally, that opportunity came. I got Mukti. Pun intended. And the way Himanshu has written this, the way Anand sir has seen this story...," Kriti added

The actress also explained how this role changed her usual approach to acting. Usually very prepared, she decided to surrender completely to the director's vision this time, allowing herself to explore the character in a more raw and natural way.

"I am always very prepared as an actor. I'm that front bencher who completes her homework, someone who goes in with full preparation. But this time, the way Mukti was in their minds, I thought, 'Anand sir is here. Let's leave him to it this time. Let's not prepare this time. Let's just surrender this time.' And that has been such a different experience for me," She added.

Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

It will hit the theatres on November 28.

