It's not a 'Good Morning' for Shraddha Kapoor; read why

On Thursday, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her dog Shyloh and revealed that it's not a 'good morning' for her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha dropped a picture of her dog along with a caption.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Kisne kaha ki aaj ka Morning Good hai?"

Shraddha is quite active on social media. And shares her personal and professional life with her fans and followers.

Recently, Shraddha unveiled her "chashmish" avatar.

"Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Shraddha captioned the post.

The comments section instantly filled up with lots of love and funny comments which even Shraddha responded to. One user commented, "Sunday ho, aur Shraddha koi cute si selfie daalke hume khush na kare, aisa nahi ho sakta". To which Shraddha commented, "Aur aapke aise pyaare comments se mera din na bane, aisa nahi hosakta". Director Remo D'Souza and Kiara Advani also dropped by the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha recently hogged the limelight with her cameo in Bhediya's Thumkeshwari. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in 'Stree 2'. However, 'Stree 2' has not been officially announced yet.

Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

