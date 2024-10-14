"It's very sad and unfortunate...": Madhur Bhandarkar pays heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed grief and shock over the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Speaking to ANI, he condemned the attack and said, "It's very sad and unfortunate what happened with Baba Siddique. I have known him for the past many years. He was very reachable and used to interact with people. I always used to attend his Iftar parties and what happened was very shocking and I wish the family remains strong."

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from Congress.

Meanwhile, Bhandarkar turned muse for designer Rohit Kamra's 'Symmetric Rhapsody' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

He and actor Aahana Kumra turned showstoppers for his collection, a combination of structured silhouettes. Inspired by the geometric patterns of Acoma Pueblo pottery, Rohit, Jaipur's renowned men's wear designer merged these into modern Indian men's wear designs.

While sharing his experience of walking the ramp for Rohit Kamra, he said, "It's a great collection by Rohit with different textures, and it was completely innovative and very new."

Aahana added, "He does a lot of men's collections and I love the fact that he asked me to walk for him and it's a very boss lady kind of look that he has given me and this is my favourite colour, black which I love wearing on the ramp. it's a very strong yet feminine sort of look. But I feel all women are very strong yet there is a beautiful softer side to them."

The finale day of Lakme Fashion Week saw several stars adding glam quotient to the runway.

