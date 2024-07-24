Iulia Vantur says she likes to indulge in biryani, homemade sweets on her birthday

Mumbai, July 24 Actress-singer Iulia Vantur, who is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, has shared that she likes to indulge in biryani and homemade sweets on her special day.

The actress told IANS that for her, celebrating her birthday with family and friends is a cherished tradition.

She said: “Their love and support mean the world to me, making every moment unforgettable. I love enjoying my favourite Indian cuisine, especially indulging in biryani and homemade sweets, and simply being at home with my loved ones.”

She further mentioned that these intimate gatherings fill her heart with joy and remind her of what truly matters.

“We always end up singing and dancing, making music together, and creating beautiful memories. These moments make my day so special. Here’s to more beautiful moments together,” she added.

Recently, Iulia performed along with international stars Jason Derulo and Shae Gill in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena. The actress had earlier shared with IANS that when she went for AP Dhillon’s rehearsals at the Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, she wrote in the air, ‘One day I will perform here, signed Iulia Vantur’. Her good friends witnessed this and soon, she received a call telling her "See, it’s happening."

She performed for Earth Soul Festival at Coca-Cola Arena, the first eco-conscious festival in Dubai, last month.

