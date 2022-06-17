'I've never felt uncomfortable': Sydney Sweeney on 'Euphoria' nudity and sex scenes

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her experience of filming sex scenes on the show which according to her, 'boosted her body confidence'.

In conversation with 'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci, Sweeney plunged into the psyche of her character for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series presented by Apple TV+.

As per Variety, Sweeney, while talking about her character, said, "She doesn't know how to communicate without showing her body. That is a form of communication for her, and she was never taught that you did not need that."

"It's a very safe environment. I'm very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators. I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie," Sweeney said.

The show 'Euphoria' made headlines earlier this year when Sweeney revealed that the second season of the show was supposed to feature more nudity until she spoke out against the inclusion of them because she felt they were unnecessary.

Variety reports that Sweeney also explained the role of an intimacy coordinator after Ricci said she had never worked with one.

"They bring in tools," Sweeney said. To which, Ricci responded, "No way. Stop it. What kind of tools?"

"And we choreograph the whole thing. Sometimes there's yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there's like pads that you can put, or yoga blocks, there's some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, 'Did you change your mind? Because you can.' It's really nice. I've never felt uncomfortable," Sweeney said.

Ricci responded, "I haven't done a sex scene in a couple of years. I'm at that age where they don't ask you to do them so much anymore. I mean, I don't really enjoy them."

Ricci also revealed that she used to deal with problems by herself on set and chose to go nude even when the sex scenes weren't being filmed. Sweeney says these things won't happen today, because "they throw robes at you now."

"I was like, 'Don't make me feel weird like I'm the person who has to be ashamed.' I just stayed naked. And I would talk to crew members naked," said Ricci. To which, Sweeney responded, "I have to say, it's kind of like a power move."

( With inputs from ANI )

