J-K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Film Conclave 2024, director Madhur Bhandarkar marks presence

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated the J&K Film Conclave 2024 in Srinagar.

Several members from the Indian film industry including ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar marked their presence at the event.

Sinha also took to X and posted pictures from the inauguration. During the event, he also unveiled the J&K Film Policy 2024, a single-window portal for film shooting permissions and subsidies.

Sharing details about the same, he wrote, "Earlier today inaugurated J&K Film Conclave, which will host series of events for filmmakers, industry professionals & cinema enthusiasts. Also, unveiled J&K Film Policy 2024 to attract, support & facilitate regional, national & international film production in the UT."

"This film-friendly & pragmatic policy will ensure that heaven on earth is truly a heaven for filmmakers. We'll provide high-impact infra, support in sourcing locations & a large pool of professionals, financial incentives to make the filming more attractive in J&K," he added.

At the event, Bhandarkar interacted with the young filmmakers of Kashmir.

"Kabhi bhedh chaal mein mat chalna... do what your heart says... be passionate. Make good films," Madhur Bhandarkar said.

Speaking with ANI, a Kashmir-based woman filmmaker hailed the initiative.

"These kinds of conclaves help in showcasing our artistic side to the world.... Youth gets encouraged," she said.

