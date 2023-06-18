Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh starrer 'Aaina' turns 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : It's been 30 years since 'Aaina' movie starring Jackie Shroff, Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh since it was released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff dropped an throwback still from the movie to celebrate the occasion.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#30yearsofAaina#amritasingh#yashchopra@iamjuhichawla."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "My most time favorite movie & two of favorite actors Jacki ji & Juhi ji."

"What an epic movie this was! Loved every bit of it, esp the badass," another commented.

Another user wrote, "Beautiful movie ever."

Juhi Chawla and Amrita Singh portrayed sisters Reema and Roma Mathur in the film. While Reema is introverted, Roma is a spoiled brat who constantly wants to be the centre of attention. Both fall in love with the same man, Ravi Saxena (Jackie Shroff). Roma eventually wins his heart, but on the day of their wedding, she abandons him because she is offered a role in a film. Ravi, enraged, marries Reema in order to save her family's reputation. The film then portrays Ravi and Reema trying to get acquainted with each other and finally falling in love, while Roma, who returns, feels betrayed and attempts everything she can to derail her sister's marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie will be seen in 'Jailer'Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.He will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor