Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Amrish Puri on 21st death anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actor Jackie Shroff on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late veteran star Amrish Puri on his 21st death anniversary, remembering the legendary actor for his towering screen presence, unmatched voice and the indelible impact he left on Indian cinema.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a monochrome picture of Amrish Puri. For the background score, he added the track “Hum Na Samjhe The” by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam from the 1993 film “Gardish”.

For the caption, Jackie did not write much. He simply wrote: “Amrish Puri ji (folded hands emoji) (22 June 1932-12 Jan 2005)”.

Amrish Puri acted in more than 450 films, and established himself as one of the greatest and iconic actors in Indian cinema. He was known for his acting versatility but his villainous roles earned him more recognition.

His work includes Vidhaata, Shakti, Hero, Meri Jung, Nagina, Mr. India, Shahenshah, Ram Lakhan, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Pardes, Tridev, Ghayal, Saudagar, Thalapathi, Tahalka, Damini, Karan Arjun, Kaalapani, Jeet, Koyla, Baadshah, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Nayak: The Real Hero, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hulchul to name a few.

Puri’s portrayal of the iconic antagonist Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr. India is widely regarded as one of the greatest villain performances in Indian cinema. His comic turn in Chachi 420 opposite Kamal Haasan was also highly appreciated by critics.

In international films, he was best known as Mola Ram in the Steven Spielberg and George Lucas-starrer Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Amrish Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer, and had undergone brain surgery for his condition after he was admitted to the hospital in 2004. His condition required frequent removal of the blood accumulated in the cerebral region of the brain and after some time he slipped into a coma. He died in 2005.

Amrish Puri’s final film was the 2006 actioner Kachchi Sadak starring Rahul Singh, Parmita Katkar, Madhoo, Mukesh Tiwari, Amrish Puri, Rahul Dev and Mithun Chakraborty.

The story follows a boy named Randhir who becomes involved in the politically manipulated liquor trade. His only relief is his confidantes and girlfriend Julie. He is later asked to help an honest social-worker-turned-politician in the coming elections, but destiny has other plans. It's a part fiction, part real story, written by Rahul Singh himself.

