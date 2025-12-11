Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on 103rd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 11 On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s 103rd birth anniversary on Thursday, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid a tribute to the late star and said “always in our hearts”.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome moment of Dilip Kumar from the 1958 film “Madhumati”, where he is seen performing on the track “Dil Tadap Tadap Ke” originally sung byLata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.

“Madhumati” was directed by Bimal Roy. The film also stars Vyjayanthimala, Pran and Johnny Walker. The plot focuses on Anand, a modern man who falls in love with a tribal woman named Madhumati. But they face challenges in their relationship finally leading to a paranormal consequence.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts #dilipkumar.”

Dilip Kumar dominated Hindi cinema from the 1950s through the 1960s. In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in 57 films.

He debuted as an actor in the film Jwar Bhata in 1944. He consistently starred in top–grossing Indian films from the late-1940s to the 1960s, such as Shaheed, Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Aan, Uran Khatola, Insaniyat, Azaad, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Paigham, Kohinoor, Mughal-E-Azam, Gunga Jumna and Ram Aur Shyam.

Some of his most acclaimed performances include Nadiya Ke Paar, Shabnam, Jogan, Tarana, Daag, Sangdil, Shikast, Footpath, Amar, Devdas, Musafir, Yahudi, Leader, Aadmi and Sunghursh.

The 1970s saw Kumar's career take a downturn, with only one major success, Gopi. In 1976, he went on a brief hiatus from film performances and returned with the revolutionary drama Kranti. He continued to play leading roles in films such as Vidhaata, Karma and Saudagar.

His last on-screen appearance was in the commercially unsuccessful Qila, which saw him in a dual role.

Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98 after a prolonged illness in 2021. He had been suffering from several age-related issues and was diagnosed with pleural effusion.

