Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff share special wishes for Ayesha on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff are celebrating their wedding anniversary. There is a double celebration as it is Ayesha's birthday too. On this special occasion, the 'Hero' actor shared a special message for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures featuring the stunning couple.

He wrote in the caption, "My spine... Happy Birthday, Happy Wedding Anniversary."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C70j-MuC2xT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

After his post, Anil Kapoor also shared his best wishes, "Happy birthday Ayesha"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said, "Happy birthday to my sister. Love and prayers always."

Ayesha also wrote, "Happy anniversary to us!!! 47 years!!! To friendship and the best two kids in the WORLD!!!@apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C70RZT9oQnY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture with his mom. "Happy bday to the best mamaaa ever lv u so much," wrote the 'Heropanti' actor.

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff tied the knot on June 5, 1987. The couple have children - daughter Krishna Shroff and son Tiger Shroff.

Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor