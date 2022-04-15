Jackky Bhagnani launches new music channel under his label

Mumbai, April 15 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has launched a devotional channel - Jjust Pooja - under his music label Jjust Music. The new channel will release spiritual songs for the connoisseurs of the genre.

The first track on the channel will be 'Hanuman Chalisa', composed by Ved Sharma and sung by Ankit Tiwari.

The logo of the channel takes its name from Jackky Bhagnani's mother Pooja Bhagnani. Speaking about the same, the young producer shares, "We have taken the name of Jjust Pooja from my mother's name, Pooja. It's a special feeling for me, as I present a special ode to her with the channel."

"Pooja also translates to prayers, so as an oath to my mom's belief and the almighty, we have picked up the name and created a logo around it. Here's to new beginnings", he added.

Recently, Jjust Music presented 'Pehli Mulaqat' a love number sung by Pramish Verma, starring Parmish Verma, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satish Verma and Sunita Dhir. The music label has also launched another song, 'Allah Ve Vane' by Prabh Gill on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor