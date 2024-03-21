Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh celebrate one month wedding anniversary with adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary with adorable posts.

Jackky shared a heartwarming video on Instagram and wrote, "From the moment you walked down the aisle, to when we proudly held hands as Mr. and Mrs, to the day we wore matching hoodies. Each of these moments holds a special place in my heart, just like waking every day and seeing you first thing before my day begin, a month with you has flown by like a second. From your smallest gestures to the way you find me in a crowded room, everything about us is extraordinary. I love you. Happy one-month anniversary, my @rakulpreet."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4xW0ckKzhW/

From the sweet moments of their wedding to attending the event with each other, the video features it all.

Rakul also dropped an unseen picture from their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "And it's already a month. time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back. here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4xOCLpvtk5/

As soon as both shared the post, fans showered love on the couple in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Wow! One month already."

Another fan commented, "so cute."

In the picture, the couple can be seen dancing with each other. While Rakul flaunted a sindoor and pink chooda with a shimmery dress. Jackky can be seen in a black shimmery kurta.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day. Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

