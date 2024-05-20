Jacqueline Fernandez dazzles in shimmery golden gown at 2024 Cannes red carpet

Cannes [France], May 20 : Actor Jacqueline Fernandez captivated admirers as she walked the red carpet in a breaktaking shimmery gown at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival.

She exudes charm and elegance and takes over the red carpet in a shimmery golden gown from the shelves of Mikael D Couture.

Several pictures of Jacqueliene's first look from Cannes went viral.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in prestigious #Cannes2024 Red Carpet 💥 pic.twitter.com/Aa44W2Dh2a— Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) May 20, 2024

For the prestigious event, Jacqueline donned a gown and to complement her look she kept her tresses open and wore minimal accessories.

She wore jewellery from Hassanzade Jewellery.

Before leaving for the film gala, shared her excitement to walk the red carpet, Jacqueliene said, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Apart from Jacqueline, this year, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes regular attendee Aishwarya Rai at the film festival.

A highlight of Aishwarya's Cannes journey was her captivating red carpet appearances, where she mesmerized onlookers with her elegance and grace.

From a stunning black and gold strapless gown to a dramatic blue and silver creation, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Aishwarya showcased her impeccable fashion sense, earning praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Her association with the Cannes Film Festival dates back to her debut in 2002, a moment etched in Bollywood history when she arrived in a chariot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of 'Devdas'.

Since then, Aishwarya has continued to captivate audiences with her sartorial choices and undeniable charm, earning her the title of 'Cannes queen'.

Over the years, Aishwarya has not only graced the red carpet but also served as a jury member, bringing a touch of Indian elegance to the prestigious event.

Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the fest.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.

