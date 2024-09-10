Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh to headline series 'GOATS', makers unveil logo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are all to headline the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'. Makers on Tuesday unveiled the logo.

Taking to Instagram, makers treated fans with the series logo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Along with the logo, the post read, "The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin. Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinemaPremium.Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be making his OTT series debut.

This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema

The series will have a musical setting and will feature a rivalry between Jacqueline and Neil.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma , the star-studded cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

Apart from this, Jacqueline will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film 'Fateh'.

'Fateh', which marks Sonu Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime. The film is made under the banner of Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

The movie will hit theatres on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor