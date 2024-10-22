Jacqueline Fernandez 'Rumored' Boyfriend Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar Offers Cash in 48 Hours for Karan Johar Dharma Productions Stake

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now written a letter to Karan Johar, expressing his desire to buy shares in Dharma Productions. In this letter, he has also mentioned actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh stated that he could complete the transaction within 48 hours by paying in cash, and he wishes to acquire 50-70% of the stake in Dharma Productions. He added that Karan Johar is a very good person, and since Jacqueline, whom he loves, has a lot of respect for the producer-director, he is making this offer.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent this "Letter of Intent" to Dharma Productions and Karan Johar through the legal firm Anantam. The letter states that Dharma Productions is looking for investors. His financial advisor informed him that Dharma Productions has been in talks with several major companies regarding this. Sukesh’s company, LS Holdings, is registered in the British Virgin Islands, and they are interested in online gaming, mining, and corporate connections.

Sukesh further explained that his company has an annual turnover of around ₹6,300 crores from international ventures, hospitality, and liaising. Additionally, LS Holdings has a film production and finance division. His company, LS Film Corp, has funded over 70 films, including South Indian movies and OTT content. He stressed that expanding the production/film business is essential in today's world.

Sukesh stated that films are not just a business for him but a passion, as he has a deep love for movies. While there have been numerous allegations against him, he asserted that his business is not illegal and that they fully comply with income tax regulations. He claimed that the cases against him are politically motivated and false.

He expressed that both he and his family are big fans of Dharma Productions, especially Karan Johar, whom he called a wonderful person. Most importantly, his love, Jacqueline, has great respect for Karan Johar, and therefore, investing in Dharma Productions would be an honor for his company.

Sukesh also claimed that if this deal goes through, he is willing to purchase 50-70% of the stake in Dharma Productions. Moreover, he assured that the entire transaction would be completed in cash within 48 hours following the discussion. Everything would take place in India, and his legal team, advisors, and bankers would handle all the documentation with Karan’s team.