Jacqueline Fernandez shares throwback pictures from 'Ram Setu' sets

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Wednesday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures from the sets of her film 'Ram Setu'.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared the pictures in which she could be seen posing with her co-actors Akshay Kumar, Satyadev Kancharana and Jennifer Piccinato on a boat.

In another post, she could be seen along with Abhishek Sharma, the director of 'Ram Setu'.

She also shared some candid moments in which she could be seen standing on the beachside in casual outfits.

The film marked Jacqueline and Akshay's second on-screen collaboration in 2022 after their comedy film 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Loved this movie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Looking very beautiful and very cute in all these pictures my love, bae and sweetest favorite actress."

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film was released on the occasion of Diwali 2022 and received decent responses from the audience.

'Ram Setu' is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was recently seen in the comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

