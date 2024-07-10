Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED In Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on July 10 summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning in relation to the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez. It had said in a charge sheet filed in 2022 that the actor was "enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents. Fernandez has been questioned at least five times by the ED in this case earlier. The actor has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities.

In February this year, Jacqueline Fernandes accused Sukesh of using media as a tool to defame her image. She had also alleged harassment by him and had asked the court to file a case against him. However, the actress withdrew her plea later. Later, ED also contended before the Delhi High Court that Jacqueline was knowingly involved in the possession and use of the proceeds of the crime of Sukesh. The ED’s contention was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in the money laundering case. The agency also said that the actor tried to cover up her conduct in her initial statements by claiming that she had been the victim of Chandrasekhar. However, during the investigation, she failed to provide any substantial material to establish victimisation by him.

