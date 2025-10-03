Jacqueline Fernandez to Grace Paris Fashion Week Following Stunning Appearance at London Show: Reports

Jacqueliene Fernandez continues her stride on the global fashion stage as she gears up to attend the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The actress recently made waves with her appearance at London Fashion Week, where her look and presence captured international attention. With her upcoming appearance in Paris, she cements her growing influence at a global stage.

Fashion Weeks across the world have become major stages not just for designers, but also for celebrities who bring their unique presence to the runway and red carpet. Jacqueliene has consistently demonstrated her ability to blend elegance with contemporary trends, making her a favorite among both fashion insiders and fans. Her presence at back-to-back international showcases highlights her rising stature in the global circuit.

Talking about her upcoming international outing, a source close to the actress revealed, “After turning heads with her fashion statement at London Fashion Week, Jacqueliene Fernandez is now all set to attend Paris Fashion Week, marking yet another international stage.”

On the work front, Fernandez is set to appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle', the third instalment of the hit 'Welcome' franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the comedy-action entertainer features a star-studded cast led by Akshay Kumar, along with Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty.