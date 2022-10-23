Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, tamper evidence' in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India while she was being investigated in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court. The agency opposed her bail plea saying 'Fernandez never cooperated with the probe, only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence.' On Saturday, the actress appeared before Patiala House court in Delhi for the aforementioned case. Her interim bail plea has been extended until the next hearing. Jacqueline's plea for regular bail will be heard by the court on November 10 at 10 am.

In its reply to the court, ED opposed Jacqueline's regular bail application and alleged that she tampered with evidence during the investigation by deleting data from her mobile phone. "ED has opposed actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea. The agency has said that Fernandez never cooperated with probe, only made disclosure when confronted with evidence. ED also says that she made an abortive bid to flee India but couldn't do it due to the issuance of LOC. Further, the agency said that the actress did not cooperate with the investigators. Her behavior was not good during the investigation. She can damage the evidence and witnesses. Whenever she was made to sit face-to-face with other accused in the case and presented with evidence, she confessed her crime.