Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws request seeking permission for foreign travel

Jacqueline Fernandez withdrew her application filed before a Delhi court, in which she had requested for the suspension of a Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against her, and permission to travel abroad. The actor stated that the reason for this withdrawal was that her travel was now delayed. Jacqueline is currently being probed in a ₹200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is being reported that Jacqueline asked the ED to return her Sri Lankan passport, but the officials denied saying that if she gets the passport then she might not come back to India.

Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in ₹ 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Fernandez is a Sri Lankan National and is living in India since 2009.The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation. The actor has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed against Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. It had alleged that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. Chandrashekar is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case.