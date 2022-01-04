Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother hospitalised after suffering a heart stroke in Bahrain

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim has been hospitalised after she suffered a heart stroke. According to reports, the Kick star's mother is out of danger and that Jacqueline is constantly in touch with her relatives on the phone. As per Pinkvilla, Jacqueline's mother is currently under medical supervision and details about her health are still awaited. For those unversed, the actress' parents have been living in Bahrain for quite some time now. While for Jacqueline, she is in Mumbai owing to her professional commitments.

Jacqueline has been in the limelight ever since her name appeared in the questioning of the conman by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. The actress apparently received a number of expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar that were seized by the investigating agency. On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Next up, she has an interesting lineup of films including Akshay Kumar starter 'Ram Setu,' 'Kick 2' with Salman Khan, 'Cirkus' featuring Ranveer Singh and 'Bachchan Pandey' again with Akshay Kumar.

